Moore Capital Management LP Acquires 43,300 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Moore Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 19.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,300 shares during the quarter. Moore Capital Management LP owned about 0.14% of Alcoa worth $12,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 138.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 15,078 shares during the period. Falcon Edge Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa in the third quarter valued at about $23,237,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,359,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,246,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently commented on AA. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alcoa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.08.

In other Alcoa news, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 29,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $1,775,526.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Molly S. Beerman sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.53, for a total transaction of $806,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 297,783 shares of company stock valued at $18,090,292.

AA opened at $74.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.29. Alcoa Co. has a twelve month low of $21.07 and a twelve month high of $75.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50 and a beta of 2.39.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.73. Alcoa had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

