Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 717,800 shares, a drop of 24.3% from the January 15th total of 948,200 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 373,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

MPWR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $510.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $440.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.11.

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 29,638 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.28, for a total value of $11,833,860.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.54, for a total value of $1,076,623.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,551 shares of company stock valued at $23,452,796. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,583.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $479.27 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $448.55 and a 200-day moving average of $485.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.70, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.95. Monolithic Power Systems has a 12 month low of $301.51 and a 12 month high of $580.00.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.24. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The company had revenue of $336.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.93%.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

