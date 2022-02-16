Mondi (LON:MNDI) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,876.64

Mondi plc (LON:MNDI)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,876.64 ($25.39) and traded as high as GBX 1,912.50 ($25.88). Mondi shares last traded at GBX 1,904 ($25.76), with a volume of 1,013,006 shares traded.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,127.50 ($28.79).

The firm has a market capitalization of £9.24 billion and a PE ratio of 19.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,844.48 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,876.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.53.

In other news, insider Mike Powell purchased 5,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,764 ($23.87) per share, for a total transaction of £99,242.64 ($134,293.15). Also, insider Sue Clark acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,785 ($24.15) per share, for a total transaction of £71,400 ($96,617.05). Insiders acquired a total of 9,634 shares of company stock valued at $17,079,136 in the last 90 days.

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

