Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the January 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS MONRY remained flat at $$67.80 during trading on Tuesday. 49 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.99. Moncler has a 1-year low of $56.25 and a 1-year high of $80.41.

MONRY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Moncler from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Moncler from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Moncler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

