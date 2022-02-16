MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU) Short Interest Update

MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 299,500 shares, an increase of 71.8% from the January 15th total of 174,300 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 234,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

NYSE:MOGU traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.38. The stock had a trading volume of 128,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,471. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.88. MOGU has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $3.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOGU. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of MOGU in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in MOGU by 142.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 39,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 22,951 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MOGU during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of MOGU by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 477,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 193,000 shares during the period. 26.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mogu, Inc engages in the operation of an online fashion and lifestyle destination platform Its platform contents comprises live video broadcasts, short-form videos, photographs, and articles covering topics including product reviews, fashion tips, brand fitting room, celebrity on-screen, and street runway.

