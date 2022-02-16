Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) Stake Raised by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) by 246.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,033 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Mogo were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MOGO. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mogo during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,661,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mogo by 459.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 497,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 408,435 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Mogo by 53,191.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 91,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 91,489 shares during the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mogo by 148.8% during the 3rd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 123,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 74,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Mogo by 143.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 69,444 shares during the last quarter. 11.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MOGO. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Mogo from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered Mogo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Mogo from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on Mogo from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mogo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOGO opened at $2.56 on Wednesday. Mogo Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $12.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.23 million, a PE ratio of -21.33 and a beta of 2.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.91 and its 200-day moving average is $4.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

About Mogo

Mogo, Inc operates as a financial technology company. It provides a financial health app that empowers consumers with simple solutions to help them manage and control their finances. Through its app, the firm provides free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with platinum prepaid visa card and digital mortgage experience.

