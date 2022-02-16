MML Investors Services LLC Sells 129,809 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 11.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,054,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,809 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $29,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 34.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,492,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,869,000 after buying an additional 1,666,906 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 230.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,448,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,921,000 after buying an additional 1,009,412 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 33.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,268,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,893,000 after buying an additional 318,628 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 21.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 506,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,723,000 after buying an additional 88,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 469,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,653,000 after buying an additional 21,828 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYE opened at $36.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.35. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $24.14 and a 12-month high of $37.34.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.