MML Investors Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 180,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,759 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $23,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 425.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 13,013 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJT stock opened at $126.65 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $117.41 and a 52-week high of $144.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

