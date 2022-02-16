MML Investors Services LLC Has $25.98 Million Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

MML Investors Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 345,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,208 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $25,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.2% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 32,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 4,796 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% in the third quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 47,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 10,532,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,095,000 after acquiring an additional 368,227 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.4% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 875,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,749,000 after acquiring an additional 29,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, General American Investors Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.1% in the third quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 255,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,167,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $77.81 on Wednesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $91.40. The firm has a market cap of $196.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.03 and a 200-day moving average of $78.28.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.51% and a net margin of 26.02%. The company had revenue of $13.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 53.70%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.88.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

