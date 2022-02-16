MML Investors Services LLC Has $21.44 Million Stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 402,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 15,077 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.14% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $21,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 179.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 736.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,959.0% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VMBS opened at $51.13 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $51.02 and a 12-month high of $53.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.90.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

