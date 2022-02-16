MML Investors Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 280,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,790 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $26,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 25.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 5,122 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth about $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 87.3% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 74.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PM opened at $109.67 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.98 and a 12 month high of $110.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.97. The company has a market capitalization of $170.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.88.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.81%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

