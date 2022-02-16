MML Investors Services LLC Buys 19,010 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 338,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,010 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $19,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.0% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $44,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 135.3% in the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. 51.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $537,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,538,400 shares of company stock worth $122,659,058 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $88.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.86.

NYSE XOM opened at $77.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $51.62 and a 12 month high of $83.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.11, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.11. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

