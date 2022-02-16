Mizuho Cuts Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Price Target to $92.00

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) had its price objective cut by analysts at Mizuho from $98.00 to $92.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EQR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.59.

Shares of EQR stock opened at $86.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $65.37 and a 1 year high of $93.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.79.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.60. Equity Residential had a net margin of 54.09% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $645.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 10,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total transaction of $882,388.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 67,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $5,978,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 186,338 shares of company stock valued at $16,816,674. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 3.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 6.6% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

