Mizuho Cuts Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Price Target to $170.00

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $179.00 to $170.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.53% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CPT. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Camden Property Trust from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.00.
NYSE:CPT opened at $162.63 on Wednesday. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $99.70 and a twelve month high of $180.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $167.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.72. The company has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.80.
In other news, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 3,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.87, for a total transaction of $594,636.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 27,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total value of $4,761,725.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 206,623 shares of company stock worth $36,093,050. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,925,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,758,707,000 after buying an additional 339,195 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 113.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,034,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $800,532,000 after buying an additional 3,208,190 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,525,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $991,775,000 after buying an additional 421,801 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,587,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $641,006,000 after buying an additional 133,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the second quarter worth $317,519,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.
Camden Property Trust Company Profile
Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.
