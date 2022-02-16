Mizuho Cuts Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Price Target to $170.00

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $179.00 to $170.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.53% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CPT. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Camden Property Trust from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.00.

NYSE:CPT opened at $162.63 on Wednesday. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $99.70 and a twelve month high of $180.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $167.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.72. The company has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.80.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.12). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 8.13%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 3,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.87, for a total transaction of $594,636.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 27,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total value of $4,761,725.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 206,623 shares of company stock worth $36,093,050. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,925,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,758,707,000 after buying an additional 339,195 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 113.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,034,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $800,532,000 after buying an additional 3,208,190 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,525,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $991,775,000 after buying an additional 421,801 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,587,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $641,006,000 after buying an additional 133,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the second quarter worth $317,519,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

