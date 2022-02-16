Mizuho Cuts Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Price Target to $235.00

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Mizuho from $245.00 to $235.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.18% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ADP. Barclays raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.38.

ADP opened at $204.02 on Monday. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $164.52 and a 12-month high of $248.96. The stock has a market cap of $85.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $225.45 and a 200-day moving average of $218.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total value of $508,115.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total value of $168,551.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,928 shares of company stock worth $29,379,540. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 79,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,734,000 after acquiring an additional 8,875 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 8,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 52,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

