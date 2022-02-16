Mips (OTC:MPZAF) Research Coverage Started at Danske

Equities researchers at Danske began coverage on shares of Mips (OTC:MPZAF) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Pareto Securities raised Mips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of OTC MPZAF opened at $36.80 on Wednesday. Mips has a 12 month low of $36.80 and a 12 month high of $42.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.80.

MIPS AB engages in the manufacture and sale of safety helmets. It develops helmet-based safety and brain protection. The company was founded by Stale Moller, Per Evert Niklas Steenberg, Hans Von Holst, Hans Peter Halldin, and Magnus Aare in 1996 and is headquartered in Taby, Sweden.

