Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) will announce $0.33 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mimecast’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.35. Mimecast reported earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mimecast will report full year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.46. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.64. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Mimecast.

Get Mimecast alerts:

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $151.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.02 million. Mimecast had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 12.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share.

MIME has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Mimecast from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank lowered Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Mimecast from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mimecast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.75.

NASDAQ:MIME traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.72. 610,472 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,093,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Mimecast has a 12 month low of $38.84 and a 12 month high of $85.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.89, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.47 and a 200 day moving average of $72.95.

In other Mimecast news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $2,934,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mimecast during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Mimecast during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Mimecast by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in Mimecast by 110.7% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Mimecast in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mimecast (MIME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.