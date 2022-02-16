Millennium Management LLC Increases Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 21.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,457,849 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 257,615 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 1.02% of Jabil worth $85,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Jabil by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,174,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $710,649,000 after purchasing an additional 383,062 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Jabil by 7.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,438,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,857,000 after acquiring an additional 232,600 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 3.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,724,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,710,000 after purchasing an additional 58,015 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 0.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,587,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,679,000 after purchasing an additional 4,536 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 4.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 818,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,585,000 after acquiring an additional 36,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Jabil alerts:

In related news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $27,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bruce Allan Johnson sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $759,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,407 shares of company stock worth $8,934,120. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $61.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.82. Jabil Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.43 and a 12-month high of $72.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.40.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 34.35%. Jabil’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.53%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JBL shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.38.

Jabil Profile

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.