Millennium Management LLC Has $71.79 Million Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 52.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,294,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 444,285 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $71,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,850,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,472,000 after purchasing an additional 637,198 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,489,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,726,000 after buying an additional 62,894 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,468,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,307,000 after buying an additional 1,299,653 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,367,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,830,000 after acquiring an additional 67,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 145.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,130,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $61.53 per share, for a total transaction of $123,060.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BRO opened at $66.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.91 and a 1-year high of $70.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.18 and its 200 day moving average is $62.68.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 19.24%. The business had revenue of $738.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Brown & Brown’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 19.81%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.11.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

