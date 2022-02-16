Millennium Management LLC Has $112.26 Million Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Millennium Management LLC raised its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 140.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 166,011 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $112,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 100.0% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.02, for a total value of $1,055,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FDS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $400.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $515.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $308.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $436.40.

FDS opened at $408.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The company has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $444.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $421.11. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $294.21 and a 1 year high of $495.39.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $424.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.41 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 43.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.12%.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.