Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC) Short Interest Update

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, a growth of 55.8% from the January 15th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 321,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of MEEC stock remained flat at $$0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,942. Midwest Energy Emissions has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.56 and a 200-day moving average of $0.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Midwest Energy Emissions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. is an environmental services and technology company, which engages in the development of mercury emission control technologies. It delivers patented and proprietary solutions to the global coal-power industry to remove mercury from power plant emissions. The company was founded by Richard A.

