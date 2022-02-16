Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Middlefield Banc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBCN opened at $25.98 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.79. Middlefield Banc has a 1 year low of $20.33 and a 1 year high of $27.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.00 million. Middlefield Banc had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 12.80%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Middlefield Banc will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc by 21.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,977 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 229.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 230.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 1.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 93,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Middlefield Banc in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 30.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Middlefield Banc Company Profile

Middlefield Banc Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial banking solutions. It offers checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, a variety of consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers’ checks services.

