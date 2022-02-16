Middleby (MIDD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.07 per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ MIDD opened at $193.00 on Wednesday. Middleby has a twelve month low of $129.40 and a twelve month high of $201.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $191.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.78.

In other Middleby news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total transaction of $54,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Middleby in the fourth quarter valued at about $302,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Middleby by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Middleby by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Middleby by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Middleby by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,290,000 after purchasing an additional 11,758 shares in the last quarter. 99.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MIDD shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Middleby from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Middleby from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.13.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

