Middleby (MIDD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.07 per share for the quarter.
NASDAQ MIDD opened at $193.00 on Wednesday. Middleby has a twelve month low of $129.40 and a twelve month high of $201.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $191.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.78.
In other Middleby news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total transaction of $54,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on MIDD shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Middleby from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Middleby from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.13.
Middleby Company Profile
The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Middleby (MIDD)
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Penn Gaming Stock is Ready to Rebound
- Space Stocks to Buy in This New Era of “Paying Customers”
- 3 Mining Stocks That Will Benefit From the Demand For Physical Gold
- Don’t Buy The Bottom In Ecolab
Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.