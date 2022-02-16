Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $29.07. Mid Penn Bancorp shares last traded at $28.90, with a volume of 13,815 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mid Penn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

Get Mid Penn Bancorp alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.74. The company has a market cap of $330.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.59.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Mid Penn Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 20.24%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Mid Penn Bancorp’s payout ratio is 27.21%.

In other Mid Penn Bancorp news, Director John E. Noone acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.68 per share, for a total transaction of $28,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Mid Penn Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Mid Penn Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

About Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB)

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking and savings accounts, deposits, debit and credit cards, mortgages, loans, cash management, trust and investment services, electronic banking, and wealth management solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.