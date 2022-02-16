Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Acquired by Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 1,055.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 632,535 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 577,799 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology accounts for approximately 1.0% of Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Micron Technology worth $44,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Micron Technology by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,005,104 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,909,514,000 after buying an additional 694,381 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 9.5% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 40,391,375 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,138,904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492,076 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 38.8% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,545,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,742,232,000 after purchasing an additional 6,862,615 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 3.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,965,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,696,655,000 after purchasing an additional 742,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,724,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,325,309,000 after purchasing an additional 127,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on MU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $101.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.10.

Shares of MU stock traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 468,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,559,658. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.36. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.67 and a 12-month high of $98.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.19.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Micron Technology had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 6.17%.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.83, for a total transaction of $1,876,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 240,407 shares of company stock valued at $22,948,161. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

