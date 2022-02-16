Michael W. Malafronte Purchases 40,500 Shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Stock

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Director Michael W. Malafronte bought 40,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.58 per share, with a total value of $954,990.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE:ATGE opened at $23.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -338.43, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.55 and a 12 month high of $41.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.31.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $371.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.27 million. Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The business’s revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ATGE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 20,557 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the third quarter worth $218,000. Farley Capital L.P. increased its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 12.6% in the third quarter. Farley Capital L.P. now owns 398,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,050,000 after acquiring an additional 44,595 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 5.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 607,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,657,000 after purchasing an additional 33,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 214.5% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.

