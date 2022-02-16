MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Stake Increased by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in MGIC Investment by 5.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 552,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,510,000 after purchasing an additional 29,905 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 6.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 992,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,500,000 after acquiring an additional 59,622 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 131.4% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 13.1% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 283,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,245,000 after acquiring an additional 32,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 3.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 121,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MTG shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $16.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on MGIC Investment from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MGIC Investment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.07.

In other MGIC Investment news, Director Daniel A. Arrigoni acquired 5,000 shares of MGIC Investment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.19 per share, with a total value of $70,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MTG opened at $15.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.16. MGIC Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $11.82 and a 52 week high of $16.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.33.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $294.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.90 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 53.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 17.30%.

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

