Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 550 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,710 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in DexCom were worth $8,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 45.1% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the second quarter worth $43,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 77.3% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 78 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 29.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 89 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Barbara Kahn sold 4,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.35, for a total value of $2,064,005.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.26, for a total value of $153,065.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,260 shares of company stock valued at $17,025,922. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $417.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.83 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $318.45 and a 12-month high of $659.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $481.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $531.55.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical device company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.17). DexCom had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 22.82%. The company had revenue of $698.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on DexCom from $618.00 to $538.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on DexCom from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DexCom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. upped their price objective on DexCom from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on DexCom from $625.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $565.33.

