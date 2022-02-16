Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Reduces Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 101,608 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,394 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $11,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EW. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.2% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 30,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,167,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 11.5% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 34,911 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,616,000 after buying an additional 3,596 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 9.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 82,486 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,543,000 after buying an additional 7,001 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.9% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 10.4% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 20,460 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total value of $3,583,429.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani acquired 1,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $112.23 per share, with a total value of $168,345.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 200,672 shares of company stock worth $23,220,521. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $110.93 on Wednesday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $78.44 and a twelve month high of $131.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.51. The stock has a market cap of $69.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 26.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EW. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $148.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.