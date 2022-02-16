Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Reduces Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,798 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $10,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Decatur Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,469,000. Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 400,133 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $114,106,000 after buying an additional 87,692 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 11,439 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 674,197 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $192,261,000 after purchasing an additional 30,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,734,000. 86.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

ADSK stock opened at $233.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.89. The company has a market capitalization of $51.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.81 and a 12 month high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. Autodesk had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 51.01%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $51,312.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total transaction of $28,653.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,109 shares of company stock valued at $1,311,749 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADSK. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, November 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $363.00 to $343.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $216.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.36.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.