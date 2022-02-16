Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Lowers Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,163 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,005 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $12,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 145 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 70.96% of the company’s stock.

GS opened at $362.30 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $375.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $391.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $307.58 and a 12-month high of $426.16. The company has a market capitalization of $121.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.49.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.89 by ($1.08). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 22.33%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $12.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 39.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $416.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $437.29.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

