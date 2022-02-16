Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Decreases Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 217,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 56,629 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in CSX were worth $6,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of CSX by 2.9% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 10,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 3.0% during the third quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of CSX by 3.8% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CSX by 3.1% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 3.9% in the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 73.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSX stock opened at $34.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $76.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.58. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $29.05 and a 12 month high of $38.01.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. CSX had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSX. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

