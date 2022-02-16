Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,485 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 587 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,439,274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $103,340,000 after purchasing an additional 14,291 shares in the last quarter. Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at $5,931,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 871,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,556,000 after acquiring an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 1.6% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 102,327 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 14.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,613 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. 94.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMSI stock opened at $58.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.66 and a 1-year high of $73.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.11, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.15.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merit Medical Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

Merit Medical Systems Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

