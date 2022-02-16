MDM Permian, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDMP) Short Interest Down 50.8% in January

MDM Permian, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDMP) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decrease of 50.8% from the January 15th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 581,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:MDMP traded down 0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching 0.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,197,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,628,984. MDM Permian has a 1 year low of 0.01 and a 1 year high of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of 0.07 and a 200-day moving average of 0.07.
MDM Permian Company Profile
