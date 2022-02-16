MDM Permian, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDMP) Short Interest Down 50.8% in January

MDM Permian, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDMP) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decrease of 50.8% from the January 15th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 581,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:MDMP traded down 0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching 0.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,197,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,628,984. MDM Permian has a 1 year low of 0.01 and a 1 year high of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of 0.07 and a 200-day moving average of 0.07.

Get MDM Permian alerts:

MDM Permian Company Profile

MDM Permian, Inc provides oil and gas exploration services. It operates through Midland Basin of West Texas. Crockett, Glasscock, and Howard counties. The company was founded by Michael L. Rafael in 1981 and is headquartered in Carrollton, TX.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MDM Permian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDM Permian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.