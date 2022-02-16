Mcmorgan & Co. LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Mcmorgan & Co. LLC decreased its position in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,665 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Financials ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Mcmorgan & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC owned 0.33% of iShares Global Financials ETF worth $8,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF by 23.7% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 57,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,549,000 after acquiring an additional 11,120 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 18.8% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Global Financials ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after buying an additional 3,447 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IXG opened at $83.66 on Wednesday. iShares Global Financials ETF has a one year low of $69.47 and a one year high of $86.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.84.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

