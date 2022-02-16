Mcmorgan & Co. LLC Increases Stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Mcmorgan & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Asset Management comprises 0.3% of Mcmorgan & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 143,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,010,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1,688.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 447 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. 66.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Artisan Partners Asset Management news, Director Tench Coxe acquired 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.39 per share, with a total value of $9,985,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on APAM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.43.

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $39.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a one year low of $38.81 and a one year high of $57.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.55.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.87 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 27.42% and a return on equity of 167.44%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This is an increase from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.26%.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

