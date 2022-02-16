Mcmorgan & Co. LLC Buys Shares of 973 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Mcmorgan & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 973 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.2% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 31,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth approximately $33,784,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 314.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 31,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,844,000 after purchasing an additional 23,690 shares during the last quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC now owns 78,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,735,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.8% during the third quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 6,001 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO opened at $549.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $433.52 and a one year high of $672.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $613.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $598.17. The stock has a market cap of $216.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.74.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.27 by $1.27. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total transaction of $17,013,369.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total transaction of $845,925.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TMO shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barclays began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $645.31.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

