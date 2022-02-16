Mcmorgan & Co. LLC Acquires 7,680 Shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV)

Mcmorgan & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,680 shares during the period. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.07% of BrightView worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of BrightView by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 63,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in BrightView by 127.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in BrightView by 6.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in BrightView by 0.3% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 484,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in BrightView by 19.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Get BrightView alerts:

In other BrightView news, major shareholder Msd Partners, L.P. sold 5,906,954 shares of BrightView stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total value of $82,579,216.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas C. Donnelly purchased 6,000 shares of BrightView stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.37 per share, for a total transaction of $86,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BV opened at $13.19 on Wednesday. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $19.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $591.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.95 million. BrightView had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 1.76%. BrightView’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BrightView from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of BrightView from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

BrightView Profile

BrightView Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of commercial landscaping services. It operates through the Maintenance Services and Development Services segments. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a full suite of recurring commercial landscaping services ranging from mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, to more horticulturally advanced services, such as water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV).

Receive News & Ratings for BrightView Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightView and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.