Maxcoin Price Reaches $0.0094 (MAX)

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded down 9.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 16th. One Maxcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0094 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Maxcoin has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar. Maxcoin has a total market cap of $576,070.69 and approximately $247.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,053.59 or 0.99993046 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00064466 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $107.96 or 0.00245042 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00014973 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.20 or 0.00152542 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.12 or 0.00302167 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005476 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001265 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000867 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001425 BTC.

Maxcoin Profile

Maxcoin (MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. Maxcoin’s official website is www.maxcoinproject.org . Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Maxcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maxcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maxcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

