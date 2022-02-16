Maverix Metals Inc. (TSE:MMX) Raises Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

Maverix Metals Inc. (TSE:MMX) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.016 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Maverix Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Shares of MMX traded up C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$5.96. The company had a trading volume of 7,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,879. Maverix Metals has a 52-week low of C$5.04 and a 52-week high of C$7.70. The company has a quick ratio of 12.93, a current ratio of 15.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$869.24 million and a P/E ratio of 27.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$5.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.80.

Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$17.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$15.24 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Maverix Metals will post 0.1803383 earnings per share for the current year.

Maverix Metals Inc operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

