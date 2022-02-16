Maverick Capital Ltd. Purchases 284,540 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 24.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,433,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 284,540 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $61,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MGM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 89.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,797,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,715,000 after purchasing an additional 8,896,662 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 44.2% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,751,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683,400 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 17.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,007,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,927,000 after purchasing an additional 583,967 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2,015.2% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,883,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699,679 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,879,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,409,000 after purchasing an additional 110,909 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MGM shares. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.53.

In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $1,800,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total value of $2,698,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,600,000 shares of company stock valued at $206,998,600 over the last quarter. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MGM opened at $45.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a PE ratio of 34.68 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.74 and a 200 day moving average of $43.56. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $34.11 and a 1-year high of $51.17.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 8.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.90) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.77%.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

