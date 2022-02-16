Maverick Capital Ltd. Has $5.80 Million Stock Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,389 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after buying an additional 16,139 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $5,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XLNX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Xilinx by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 45,393 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $6,566,000 after purchasing an additional 5,249 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Xilinx by 29.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,038 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $4,634,000 after purchasing an additional 7,355 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Xilinx by 24.7% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 11,350 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 11.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,549 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the second quarter worth $205,000. 80.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ XLNX remained flat at $$194.92 during trading on Wednesday. 353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,563,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 6.13. The stock has a market cap of $48.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.54 and a beta of 0.95. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.84 and a 52-week high of $239.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $202.95 and a 200 day moving average of $183.45.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.24. Xilinx had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 31.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Xilinx’s payout ratio is presently 39.89%.

In other Xilinx news, EVP Vincent Tong sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.93, for a total value of $3,918,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $124,279.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,589 shares of company stock valued at $6,185,579. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XLNX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $169.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $207.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.91.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

