Maverick Capital Ltd. Grows Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 13,841.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 407,514 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 404,591 shares during the period. Workday makes up about 1.0% of Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned 0.16% of Workday worth $101,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Workday by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,011 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Workday by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,752 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,186,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Workday by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday stock opened at $229.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $57.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,616.51, a PEG ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.60 and a 1 year high of $307.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $256.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.04.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.24. Workday had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WDAY. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $360.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Cowen raised shares of Workday from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, raised shares of Workday to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.07.

In other Workday news, Director David A. Duffield sold 300,988 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.21, for a total transaction of $75,009,219.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 590 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.51, for a total transaction of $168,450.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 729,652 shares of company stock valued at $190,285,531. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies.

