Maverick Capital Ltd. Buys 1,236,702 Shares of CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX)

Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,316,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,236,702 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned approximately 5.32% of CareMax worth $41,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CareMax by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CareMax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CareMax by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in CareMax by 444.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 5,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in CareMax during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

CareMax stock opened at $6.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.83. CareMax, Inc. has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.68.

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $104.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CareMax, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMAX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CareMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of CareMax in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CareMax in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CareMax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.05.

CareMax Medical Group, LLC operates as a health care organization that offers medical services through physicians and health care professionals. The company offers primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, and transportation services. CareMax Medical Group, LLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Miami, Florida.

