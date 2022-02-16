Matthew Heinz Sells 7,581 Shares of Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL) Stock

Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL) CRO Matthew Heinz sold 7,581 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $341,827.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Matthew Heinz also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 11th, Matthew Heinz sold 7,500 shares of Amplitude stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total transaction of $340,425.00.
Shares of Amplitude stock opened at $44.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.02. Amplitude Inc has a 52-week low of $31.61 and a 52-week high of $87.98.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Battery Management Corp. acquired a new position in Amplitude in the third quarter valued at about $759,925,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Amplitude in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amplitude in the third quarter valued at about $995,000. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in Amplitude in the third quarter valued at about $2,946,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Amplitude in the third quarter valued at about $54,340,000.
About Amplitude
Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.
