Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $25.24 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) will announce $25.24 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Matterport’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $24.87 million and the highest is $25.65 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Matterport will report full-year sales of $109.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $108.95 million to $109.74 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $156.85 million, with estimates ranging from $133.80 million to $174.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Matterport.

MTTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Matterport from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Matterport in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Matterport from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matterport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

MTTR stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.39. The company had a trading volume of 11,427,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,574,415. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.61. Matterport has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $37.60.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Matterport by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matterport during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Matterport by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Matterport during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in shares of Matterport during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 26.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Matterport

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

