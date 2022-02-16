Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after StockNews.com upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. The company traded as high as $25.30 and last traded at $25.30, with a volume of 330025 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.20.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MAT. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Mattel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mattel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Mattel from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.59.

Get Mattel alerts:

In other news, Director Richard Todd Bradley sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $220,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Mattel in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Mattel by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in Mattel by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Mattel in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Mattel by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. 99.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.25. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.55.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. Mattel had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 57.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Mattel Company Profile (NASDAQ:MAT)

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.