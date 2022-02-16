Masters Capital Management LLC Has $30.07 Million Stock Holdings in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS)

Masters Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,058,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,100 shares during the period. Telos comprises 1.2% of Masters Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Masters Capital Management LLC owned about 1.59% of Telos worth $30,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Telos by 142.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,992,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,644 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Telos by 115.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,704,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,022 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Telos in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,580,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Telos during the 3rd quarter worth $18,255,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Telos by 266.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 834,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,382,000 after purchasing an additional 607,056 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Telos from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities upgraded Telos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Telos from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley cut their target price on Telos from $42.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telos from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.63.

Shares of NASDAQ TLS traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $10.88. 1,887 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 755,861. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.04. Telos Co. has a 12 month low of $10.04 and a 12 month high of $39.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $726.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.94 and a beta of 2.15.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Telos had a negative net margin of 15.67% and a negative return on equity of 13.80%. The company had revenue of $70.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.30 million. Analysts forecast that Telos Co. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

