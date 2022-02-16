MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

MCFT has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley increased their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MasterCraft Boat has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.20.

Get MasterCraft Boat alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MCFT traded up $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.38. The company had a trading volume of 62,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,323. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.61. MasterCraft Boat has a 12 month low of $23.04 and a 12 month high of $33.63. The stock has a market cap of $524.97 million, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 61.49% and a net margin of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $159.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that MasterCraft Boat will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MasterCraft Boat during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,438,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 335,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,506,000 after purchasing an additional 8,046 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forager Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,031,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft and Aviar .

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.