Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Lagoda Investment Management L.P.

Lagoda Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,464 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 0.4% of Lagoda Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Lagoda Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.7% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.9% during the second quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% during the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 0.9% in the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 3.4% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 73.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on MA. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays cut their target price on Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $426.24.

MA stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $380.59. 97,264 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,536,498. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $364.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $354.27. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $306.00 and a 52 week high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 122.90%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 22.37%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $5,515,580.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.91, for a total transaction of $29,837,842.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,026,454 shares of company stock valued at $360,161,352 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.